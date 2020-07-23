Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bike storage lobby

7616 n. marshfield - Property Id: 271483



Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large new windows, maple kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & stove top microwave, and washer & dryer in unit! Central Heat/AC! Pets Welcome! Building features an elevator, front door intercom with security access control, fitness room, renovated lobby & hallways, and bike storage. Parking might be available with an additional fee per month. Short walk to Jewel, restaurants, nightlife, the beach, and Howard Red/Purple/Yellow CTA Lines.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7616-n-marshfield-ave-chicago-il/271483

