Amenities
7616 n. marshfield - Property Id: 271483
Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large new windows, maple kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & stove top microwave, and washer & dryer in unit! Central Heat/AC! Pets Welcome! Building features an elevator, front door intercom with security access control, fitness room, renovated lobby & hallways, and bike storage. Parking might be available with an additional fee per month. Short walk to Jewel, restaurants, nightlife, the beach, and Howard Red/Purple/Yellow CTA Lines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7616-n-marshfield-ave-chicago-il/271483
Property Id 271483
(RLNE5939018)