Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7616 N Marshfield Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7616 N Marshfield Ave

7616 North Marshfield Avenue · (224) 993-9458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7616 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
lobby
7616 n. marshfield - Property Id: 271483

Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large new windows, maple kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & stove top microwave, and washer & dryer in unit! Central Heat/AC! Pets Welcome! Building features an elevator, front door intercom with security access control, fitness room, renovated lobby & hallways, and bike storage. Parking might be available with an additional fee per month. Short walk to Jewel, restaurants, nightlife, the beach, and Howard Red/Purple/Yellow CTA Lines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7616-n-marshfield-ave-chicago-il/271483
Property Id 271483

(RLNE5939018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 N Marshfield Ave have any available units?
7616 N Marshfield Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7616 N Marshfield Ave have?
Some of 7616 N Marshfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 N Marshfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7616 N Marshfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 N Marshfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7616 N Marshfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7616 N Marshfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7616 N Marshfield Ave offers parking.
Does 7616 N Marshfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7616 N Marshfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 N Marshfield Ave have a pool?
No, 7616 N Marshfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7616 N Marshfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 7616 N Marshfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 N Marshfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 N Marshfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
