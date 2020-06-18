757 N ORLEANS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center doorman gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access

BEAUTIFUL RIVER NORTH CONDO W/ PARKING INCLUDED! This is one of River North's most desirable locations! 2Bed/2Ba corner rental in newer construction, full amenity building! Features hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows throughout. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and breakfast bar. Master bath with soaking tub and dual vanity. Washer/dryer in-unit. Amenities include 24 hour doorman, pool, sundeck, dry cleaners, fitness area, bike room and business center. Close to the best restaurants, shopping, galleries and Michigan Ave. Close proximity to brown, red and blue line CTA train stations. Indoor heated garage parking included! Rent also includes heat, A/C, water, cooking gas, basic cable, internet and addtl storage! Available April 1st.