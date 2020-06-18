All apartments in Chicago
757 N ORLEANS ST
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:41 AM

757 N ORLEANS ST

757 North Orleans Street · (312) 965-7391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

757 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFUL RIVER NORTH CONDO W/ PARKING INCLUDED! This is one of River North's most desirable locations! 2Bed/2Ba corner rental in newer construction, full amenity building! Features hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows throughout. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and breakfast bar. Master bath with soaking tub and dual vanity. Washer/dryer in-unit. Amenities include 24 hour doorman, pool, sundeck, dry cleaners, fitness area, bike room and business center. Close to the best restaurants, shopping, galleries and Michigan Ave. Close proximity to brown, red and blue line CTA train stations. Indoor heated garage parking included! Rent also includes heat, A/C, water, cooking gas, basic cable, internet and addtl storage! Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 N ORLEANS ST have any available units?
757 N ORLEANS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 N ORLEANS ST have?
Some of 757 N ORLEANS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 N ORLEANS ST currently offering any rent specials?
757 N ORLEANS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 N ORLEANS ST pet-friendly?
No, 757 N ORLEANS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 757 N ORLEANS ST offer parking?
Yes, 757 N ORLEANS ST does offer parking.
Does 757 N ORLEANS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 N ORLEANS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 N ORLEANS ST have a pool?
Yes, 757 N ORLEANS ST has a pool.
Does 757 N ORLEANS ST have accessible units?
No, 757 N ORLEANS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 757 N ORLEANS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 N ORLEANS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
