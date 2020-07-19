7547 North Bell Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Welcome to 7553-39 N Bell! This could be your new home! **AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020** Type: 1 Bedroom **Hardwood Floors **Dishwasher **Tons of light Please note: There is utility fee that covers heat, trash and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below: STD - $55 1 bedroom - $65 2 bedroom - $85 3 bedroom - $105 No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Requirements: Credit 600+ Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections) Equal housing opportunity



Terms: One year lease