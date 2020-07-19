All apartments in Chicago
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7547 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 7553-39 N Bell! This could be your new home! **AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020** Type: 1 Bedroom **Hardwood Floors **Dishwasher **Tons of light Please note: There is utility fee that covers heat, trash and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below: STD - $55 1 bedroom - $65 2 bedroom - $85 3 bedroom - $105 No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Requirements: Credit 600+ Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections) Equal housing opportunity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7547 North Bell Ave. have any available units?
7547 North Bell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 7547 North Bell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7547 North Bell Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7547 North Bell Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7547 North Bell Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7547 North Bell Ave. offer parking?
No, 7547 North Bell Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7547 North Bell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7547 North Bell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7547 North Bell Ave. have a pool?
No, 7547 North Bell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7547 North Bell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7547 North Bell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7547 North Bell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7547 North Bell Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7547 North Bell Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7547 North Bell Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
