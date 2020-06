Amenities

$1200 OFF RENT!!! ! Vintage beauty in South Shore. 2BR with sun room and den that can be used as bedrooms. Large kitchen, living room with fireplace, dining room and hardwood floors throughout. Near lakefront and public transportation. $1100 a month heat included and garage parking available Pets allowed 1 month security deposit. Must be able to provide gross proof of income 3x rent, no evictions. Contact 727-612-9212

