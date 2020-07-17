All apartments in Chicago
750 W Addison

750 West Addison Street · (773) 789-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Situated between Wrigley Field and Lake Michigan, you couldn't find a more perfect location! Addison Red/Brown/Purple line is just a 5 minute walk, which can take you Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Uptown, Edgewater and Rogers Park. There is a Jewel and Whole Foods for groceries.This renovated one bed features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and lots of cabinets. . The bedroom features a large closet and the bathroom has been updated with new tile, soaking tub and vanity. Finally, each unit has laundry in unit!Pets are welcome. Storage and Bike Room on Site as well as a pet area to bring your pet outside.Call today to set up a showing to see gorgeous unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 W Addison have any available units?
750 W Addison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 W Addison have?
Some of 750 W Addison's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 W Addison currently offering any rent specials?
750 W Addison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 W Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 W Addison is pet friendly.
Does 750 W Addison offer parking?
No, 750 W Addison does not offer parking.
Does 750 W Addison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 W Addison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 W Addison have a pool?
No, 750 W Addison does not have a pool.
Does 750 W Addison have accessible units?
No, 750 W Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 750 W Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 W Addison has units with dishwashers.
