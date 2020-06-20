7456 S Shore Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

GORGEOUS STUDIO ON SOUTH SHORE DRIVE - Property Id: 234927



Come home & RELAX in this BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED STUDIO *1 BATH unit located in the heart of South Shore. Catch a real vibe with this beauty!

GAS/HEAT INCLUDED!

Modern update features:

*gleaming hardwood floors

*new paint

*modern appliances

*GREAT access to Metra, Buses, schools, restaurants, & more!



************Applicant Requirements************:

*525+ credit score

*Monthly Income -3x the rent

*No evictions/No bankruptcies



For ALL inquiries and showing requests:

Please TEXT (312) 566-7140 or email Arrie-Rose at Dream Spots Leasing (arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com)

(Pictures are representative of typical units in the building & and may not be the exact unit advertised.)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234927

Property Id 234927



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5792105)