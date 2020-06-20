7456 S Shore Dr

Amenities
GORGEOUS STUDIO ON SOUTH SHORE DRIVE - Property Id: 234927
Come home & RELAX in this BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED STUDIO *1 BATH unit located in the heart of South Shore. Catch a real vibe with this beauty!
GAS/HEAT INCLUDED!
Modern update features:
*gleaming hardwood floors
*new paint
*modern appliances
*GREAT access to Metra, Buses, schools, restaurants, & more!
************Applicant Requirements************:
*525+ credit score
*Monthly Income -3x the rent
*No evictions/No bankruptcies
For ALL inquiries and showing requests:
Please TEXT (312) 566-7140 or email Arrie-Rose at Dream Spots Leasing (arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com)
(Pictures are representative of typical units in the building & and may not be the exact unit advertised.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234927
No Dogs Allowed
