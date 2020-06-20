All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
7456 S Shore Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7456 S Shore Dr

7456 South South Shore Drive · (312) 566-7140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7456 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $725 · Avail. now

$725

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS STUDIO ON SOUTH SHORE DRIVE - Property Id: 234927

Come home & RELAX in this BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED STUDIO *1 BATH unit located in the heart of South Shore. Catch a real vibe with this beauty!
GAS/HEAT INCLUDED!
Modern update features:
*gleaming hardwood floors
*new paint
*modern appliances
*GREAT access to Metra, Buses, schools, restaurants, & more!

************Applicant Requirements************:
*525+ credit score
*Monthly Income -3x the rent
*No evictions/No bankruptcies

For ALL inquiries and showing requests:
Please TEXT (312) 566-7140 or email Arrie-Rose at Dream Spots Leasing (arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com)
(Pictures are representative of typical units in the building & and may not be the exact unit advertised.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234927
Property Id 234927

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5792105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7456 S Shore Dr have any available units?
7456 S Shore Dr has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 7456 S Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7456 S Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7456 S Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7456 S Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7456 S Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 7456 S Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7456 S Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7456 S Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7456 S Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 7456 S Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7456 S Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 7456 S Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7456 S Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7456 S Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7456 S Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7456 S Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
