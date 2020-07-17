All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE

7444 South Dorchester Avenue · (512) 914-8560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7444 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60619
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Owner Financing Available - Lot/ Land Only $200/mo

7444 S.DORCHESTER AVE CHICAGO, IL(3125Sq Ft).

The property you have inquired about is for sale with a low down payment and low monthly

Direct No Credit Check Loan - We offer owner financing with NO credit checks and NO qualifying. For Sale $15,000

This lot affords you the ability to build the home you want at your own speed. You then choose the builder, materials, price, and schedule. It doesn't get more custom than that.

We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.

This property can also be used for: Vacation, Investment, Build your dream, a Place to park your cars and much more.

Call for details today!
Buttross Properties (512) 320-0888

(RLNE3287780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE have any available units?
7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE offer parking?
No, 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE have a pool?
No, 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7444 S. DORCHESTER AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Plaza
540 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
620 W Belmont Ave
620 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
310 N Menard
310 N Menard Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3338 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity