Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Owner Financing Available - Lot/ Land Only $200/mo



7444 S.DORCHESTER AVE CHICAGO, IL(3125Sq Ft).



The property you have inquired about is for sale with a low down payment and low monthly



Direct No Credit Check Loan - We offer owner financing with NO credit checks and NO qualifying. For Sale $15,000



This lot affords you the ability to build the home you want at your own speed. You then choose the builder, materials, price, and schedule. It doesn't get more custom than that.



We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.



This property can also be used for: Vacation, Investment, Build your dream, a Place to park your cars and much more.



Call for details today!

Buttross Properties (512) 320-0888



(RLNE3287780)