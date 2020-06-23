7432 North Seeley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

This is a garden unit with only 3 stairs in a well maintained building with a patio and yard for the occupants to enjoy. The kitchen was rehabbed about 3 years ago with new cabinets, island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and features a lot of storage. The unit has hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Heat and water is included. There is coin laundry facilities on the premises. There is an Administrative Fee of $350 in lieu of a security deposit. There are no garage spots available at this time. The owner would prefer no pets, however, pets may be considered on a case by case basis with additional pet rent.