7432 North Seeley Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

7432 North Seeley Avenue

7432 North Seeley Avenue · (847) 495-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7432 North Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit G · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is a garden unit with only 3 stairs in a well maintained building with a patio and yard for the occupants to enjoy. The kitchen was rehabbed about 3 years ago with new cabinets, island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and features a lot of storage. The unit has hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Heat and water is included. There is coin laundry facilities on the premises. There is an Administrative Fee of $350 in lieu of a security deposit. There are no garage spots available at this time. The owner would prefer no pets, however, pets may be considered on a case by case basis with additional pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 North Seeley Avenue have any available units?
7432 North Seeley Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7432 North Seeley Avenue have?
Some of 7432 North Seeley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 North Seeley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7432 North Seeley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 North Seeley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7432 North Seeley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7432 North Seeley Avenue offer parking?
No, 7432 North Seeley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7432 North Seeley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7432 North Seeley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 North Seeley Avenue have a pool?
No, 7432 North Seeley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7432 North Seeley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7432 North Seeley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 North Seeley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7432 North Seeley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
