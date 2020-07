Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 internet access

7354-58 S Dorchester Ave is a Recently Rehabbed 15 unit building in the Grand Crossing area near 75th and South Chicago. This building offers Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom units with Internet, Pre-wired phone/cable, Security Cameras, Dining Room, Eat-in kitchen, and Hardwood floors. This location is easily accessible via (ME Metra Electric as well as 75 74th-75th, 30 South Chicago, and 28 Stony Island Bus Lines. Section 8 accepted. Call to set a showing today.