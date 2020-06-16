All apartments in Chicago
7345 S. South Shore Drive

7345 South South Shore Drive · (773) 530-7083
Location

7345 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
Modern 21 story high rise elevator apartment building. Lake Michigan is literally in your back yard. Hyde Park and Downtown Chicago are just minutes away. The South Shore Cultural Center, Tennis and Golf Courses and Parks are within walking distance. Getting around is easy with CTA and METRA Stations close by. Our newly remodeled apartments are spacious with ample closet space. All unit's feature, refrigerator, electric stove, vertical blinds, ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, spectacular lake and city views. Laundry facility on the 2nd floor, accessible 24 hours. Off street paid parking, cable ready, close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7345 S. South Shore Drive have any available units?
7345 S. South Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7345 S. South Shore Drive have?
Some of 7345 S. South Shore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7345 S. South Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7345 S. South Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7345 S. South Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7345 S. South Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7345 S. South Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7345 S. South Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 7345 S. South Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7345 S. South Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7345 S. South Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 7345 S. South Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7345 S. South Shore Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7345 S. South Shore Drive has accessible units.
Does 7345 S. South Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7345 S. South Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
