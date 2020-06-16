7345 S. South Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking tennis court

Modern 21 story high rise elevator apartment building. Lake Michigan is literally in your back yard. Hyde Park and Downtown Chicago are just minutes away. The South Shore Cultural Center, Tennis and Golf Courses and Parks are within walking distance. Getting around is easy with CTA and METRA Stations close by. Our newly remodeled apartments are spacious with ample closet space. All unit's feature, refrigerator, electric stove, vertical blinds, ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, spectacular lake and city views. Laundry facility on the 2nd floor, accessible 24 hours. Off street paid parking, cable ready, close to shopping and dining.