734 W SHERIDAN
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:02 PM

734 W SHERIDAN

734 W Sheridan Rd · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

734 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath Viridian on Sheridan offers refined apartments in Lakeview, Chicago just steps from the lakefront. The modern apartments offer designer finishes and smart technology features, with stunning lake and city skyline views. Viridian on Sheridan includes open-concept one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, topped off with a penthouse-level amenity floor. All of our apartments have a selection of the finest features and amenities, where you'll be able to relax and enjoy your beautiful home in style. ***Photos may be of a similar unit***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 W SHERIDAN have any available units?
734 W SHERIDAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 734 W SHERIDAN currently offering any rent specials?
734 W SHERIDAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 W SHERIDAN pet-friendly?
No, 734 W SHERIDAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 734 W SHERIDAN offer parking?
No, 734 W SHERIDAN does not offer parking.
Does 734 W SHERIDAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 W SHERIDAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 W SHERIDAN have a pool?
No, 734 W SHERIDAN does not have a pool.
Does 734 W SHERIDAN have accessible units?
No, 734 W SHERIDAN does not have accessible units.
Does 734 W SHERIDAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 W SHERIDAN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 W SHERIDAN have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 W SHERIDAN does not have units with air conditioning.
