732 W 15TH

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large & updated 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in great University Village location available immediately!

Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in University Village! This multi-level property boasts hardwood floors throughout living area with carpeted bedrooms, gorgeous white kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher, dining-living room combo, good-sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. The rooftop deck is to die for--check out the full skyline view of the city! Perfect for entertaining or relaxation. Washer/dryer in unit. Central heat/air. Garage parking space included at this price. Sorry, no pets.