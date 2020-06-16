7316 N Honore St #406

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! - Luxury Rogers Park Condo Rental - Renovated 1-bedroom/1-bath condo on the fourth floor of a vintage courtyard building in historic Rogers Park.



Sun-drenched unit features 700 SF of living area, high ceilings, hardwood floors, high-end track lighting in all rooms, and in-unit stackable washer and dryer.

Kitchen finishes include 42-inch wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and disposal. Bedroom has large, double-door closet. Bathroom is fully renovated and attractive.



Central air conditioning and high-efficiency gas furnace with forced-air heat. Tenant pays for all utilities.



Located on quiet, tree-lined street half a block from Pottawatomi Park and city-run recreation center. Short walk to transportation (Clark Street bus; Red Line - Howard and Jarvis Stations, and Lunt Ave. Metra Station). Grocery-anchored shopping center is a five-minute walk north on Clark Street. Easy street parking.



Pet-friendly building. Cats and small dogs under 30lbs are welcome. $25/mo pet fee for 1 pet, $40/mo for 2 pets.



No security deposit, $450 nonrefundable move in fee. Applications are $50/adult applicant.



Renter's Insurance is required for this unit.



No-smoking unit.

Broker Owned.



