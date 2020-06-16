All apartments in Chicago
7316 N Honore St #406

7316 North Honore Street · (224) 505-3062
Location

7316 North Honore Street, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7316 N Honore St #406 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
AVAILABLE NOW! - Luxury Rogers Park Condo Rental - Renovated 1-bedroom/1-bath condo on the fourth floor of a vintage courtyard building in historic Rogers Park.

Sun-drenched unit features 700 SF of living area, high ceilings, hardwood floors, high-end track lighting in all rooms, and in-unit stackable washer and dryer.
Kitchen finishes include 42-inch wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and disposal. Bedroom has large, double-door closet. Bathroom is fully renovated and attractive.

Central air conditioning and high-efficiency gas furnace with forced-air heat. Tenant pays for all utilities.

Located on quiet, tree-lined street half a block from Pottawatomi Park and city-run recreation center. Short walk to transportation (Clark Street bus; Red Line - Howard and Jarvis Stations, and Lunt Ave. Metra Station). Grocery-anchored shopping center is a five-minute walk north on Clark Street. Easy street parking.

Pet-friendly building. Cats and small dogs under 30lbs are welcome. $25/mo pet fee for 1 pet, $40/mo for 2 pets.

No security deposit, $450 nonrefundable move in fee. Applications are $50/adult applicant.

Renter's Insurance is required for this unit.

No-smoking unit.
Broker Owned.

Greenspire Realty LLC
560 Green Bay Road, Suite 405
Winnetka, IL 60093

(RLNE4088568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

