Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

727 S Dearborn St 912

727 S Dearborn St · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

727 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 912 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful loft - Property Id: 283639

with floor to ceiling windows looking over Printers Row views!!
Don't miss this huge 1600 sq ft corner unit loft with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and great views of the city! This unit features a large open kitchen, renovated bathroom with both shower and separate bath tub, in-unit laundry and a very spacious walk-in closet! Excellent Printer's Row location within walking distance to the Loop, Museum Campus, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and public transportation. Garage parking available across the street at 801 S Plymouth for $225/mo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283639
Property Id 283639

(RLNE5792169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 S Dearborn St 912 have any available units?
727 S Dearborn St 912 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 S Dearborn St 912 have?
Some of 727 S Dearborn St 912's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 S Dearborn St 912 currently offering any rent specials?
727 S Dearborn St 912 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S Dearborn St 912 pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 S Dearborn St 912 is pet friendly.
Does 727 S Dearborn St 912 offer parking?
Yes, 727 S Dearborn St 912 does offer parking.
Does 727 S Dearborn St 912 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 S Dearborn St 912 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S Dearborn St 912 have a pool?
No, 727 S Dearborn St 912 does not have a pool.
Does 727 S Dearborn St 912 have accessible units?
No, 727 S Dearborn St 912 does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S Dearborn St 912 have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 S Dearborn St 912 does not have units with dishwashers.
