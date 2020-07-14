726 W Addison St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

In the heart of the newly renovated Addison/Wrigleyville corridor, this beautiful 2bed/2bath is a 2 block walk from Wrigley Field, Lake Michigan, Whole Foods, and the Addison Red Line.



Master bedroom features an ensuite, two-sink bathroom, can comfortably fit a king-size bed (see pictures), and has two full closets. Second bedroom is equipped with large south-facing window and fits a full-size bed. Fireplace is gorgeous and fully functional.



Rented by previous owner (who was also the last tenant), so fireplace, stainless steal appliances, and wood floors throughout are like new. In unit laundry. Parking is included.



$500 move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit.



Contact Steve: 219.741.3570 (Text for Faster Response)