Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

726 W Addison St

726 West Addison Street · (219) 741-3570
Location

726 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
In the heart of the newly renovated Addison/Wrigleyville corridor, this beautiful 2bed/2bath is a 2 block walk from Wrigley Field, Lake Michigan, Whole Foods, and the Addison Red Line.

Master bedroom features an ensuite, two-sink bathroom, can comfortably fit a king-size bed (see pictures), and has two full closets. Second bedroom is equipped with large south-facing window and fits a full-size bed. Fireplace is gorgeous and fully functional.

Rented by previous owner (who was also the last tenant), so fireplace, stainless steal appliances, and wood floors throughout are like new. In unit laundry. Parking is included.

$500 move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit.

Contact Steve: 219.741.3570 (Text for Faster Response)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 W Addison St have any available units?
726 W Addison St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 W Addison St have?
Some of 726 W Addison St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 W Addison St currently offering any rent specials?
726 W Addison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 W Addison St pet-friendly?
No, 726 W Addison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 726 W Addison St offer parking?
Yes, 726 W Addison St offers parking.
Does 726 W Addison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 W Addison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 W Addison St have a pool?
No, 726 W Addison St does not have a pool.
Does 726 W Addison St have accessible units?
No, 726 W Addison St does not have accessible units.
Does 726 W Addison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 W Addison St has units with dishwashers.
