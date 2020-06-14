7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 3-bedroom unit in the heart of Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood! - Spacious well maintained 3rd-floor unit with tons of natural light. This apartment has many nice features including Hardwood Floors, an Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters and all new appliances, sun-filled bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and tons of closet space, ceramic tile bathroom with Jacuzzi bathtub. Heat included; Convenient location near Shopping, Metra, Beaches, South Shore Cultural Center, Public Library, Jackson Park and the Museum of Science and Industry.



For all our current vacancies click here http://icarusproperties.com/vacancies/



(RLNE3976376)