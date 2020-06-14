All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A

7207 South Yates Boulevard · (312) 757-1686 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7207 South Yates Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 3-bedroom unit in the heart of Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood! - Spacious well maintained 3rd-floor unit with tons of natural light. This apartment has many nice features including Hardwood Floors, an Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters and all new appliances, sun-filled bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and tons of closet space, ceramic tile bathroom with Jacuzzi bathtub. Heat included; Convenient location near Shopping, Metra, Beaches, South Shore Cultural Center, Public Library, Jackson Park and the Museum of Science and Industry.

For all our current vacancies click here http://icarusproperties.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3976376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A have any available units?
7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A have?
Some of 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A currently offering any rent specials?
7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A pet-friendly?
No, 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A offer parking?
No, 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A does not offer parking.
Does 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A have a pool?
No, 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A does not have a pool.
Does 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A have accessible units?
No, 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7207 S Yates Blvd. Unit 3A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
3112-14 N Racine
3112 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
531 Deming Place
531 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St
Chicago, IL 60620
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity