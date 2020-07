7204 South Cornell Avenue - 2

Amenities

NEWER 2 BED 1 BATH UNIT IN BEAUTIFUL SOUTH SHORE HEAT INCLUDED!!! THIS UNIT BOASTS NICE SIZED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, STYLISH BLACK APPLIANCES AND MOST IMPORTANT FREE HEAT! SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM! UNIT IS ON SECOND FLOOR OF WELL KEPT TWO FLAT. ACCEPTING 2 BED VOUCHERS! JUST PASSED CHA INSPECTION 6/26/2020 SO READY FOR MOVE IN! NO MOVE IN FEE OR SECURITY DEPOSIT!!



Bus: 71, 71st Street & Stony Island (0.13 mi)

Bus: 30, South Chicago & 76th Street (0.64 mi)

Bus: 75, 75th Street & Stony Island (0.36 mi)

Bus: 28, Stony Island & 72nd Street (0.04 mi)

Bus: 5, Jeffery & 72nd Street (0.44 mi)

Bus: J14, Jeffery & 75th Street (0.58 mi)

Bus: 15, Jeffery & 75th Street (0.57 mi)