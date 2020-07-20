719 W Barry Ave 725-2A

Amenities

Great location for this affordable studio apartment. Separate kitchen, spacious living space, plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors and good natural light. Shared laundry in the building. Cats and dogs are allowed 40lb weight limit, 2 max. Close to RED Line, shopping, dining, and lake.



Promotion: 1 MONHT FREE RENT for 8/1 or sooner move-ins.



landlord requirements" Monthly income equal to 3x monthly rent and credit score of 650+



