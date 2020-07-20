All apartments in Chicago
719 W Barry Ave 725-2A

719 W Barry Ave · (773) 458-4670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

719 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 725-2A · Avail. now

$1,125

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

1 Month Free - Studio in lakeview - Pets ok - Property Id: 315710

1 Month Free - Studio in lakeview - Pets ok

Great location for this affordable studio apartment. Separate kitchen, spacious living space, plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors and good natural light. Shared laundry in the building. Cats and dogs are allowed 40lb weight limit, 2 max. Close to RED Line, shopping, dining, and lake.

Promotion: 1 MONHT FREE RENT for 8/1 or sooner move-ins.

landlord requirements" Monthly income equal to 3x monthly rent and credit score of 650+

Photos maybe of similar unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/719-w-barry-ave-chicago-il-unit-725-2a/315710
Property Id 315710

(RLNE5965267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have any available units?
719 W Barry Ave 725-2A has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have?
Some of 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A currently offering any rent specials?
719 W Barry Ave 725-2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A is pet friendly.
Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A offer parking?
No, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A does not offer parking.
Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have a pool?
No, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A does not have a pool.
Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have accessible units?
No, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A does not have accessible units.
Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A does not have units with dishwashers.
