Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Unit 1R Available 07/01/20 1 month free! brand new jumbo duplex/internet free - Property Id: 296218



1 month free!!! July 1 .INTERNET INCLUDED! Rarely available 4 bedrooms/2 baths - Brand new luxury rehab -jumbo duplex down - just steps from Lake and Belmont/Sheffield brown line -all high end finishes: quartz and stainless steel kitchen, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit! Full 2 baths and oak floors - sorry no pets - move in fee - no deposit - good size bedrooms with closets - lots of storage - sorry no pets/no deposit/move in fee $250 each

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296218

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841195)