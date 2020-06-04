All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 716 S Clark.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
716 S Clark
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

716 S Clark

716 South Clark Street · (312) 725-4061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

716 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
1 Bedroom plus Den Apartment Features: Private balcony Hardwood Floors Washer and Dryer in unit Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances, built-in microwave, tall tub dishwasher and gas ranges Granite countertop with designer undermount sink Upscale framed mirror Oversized soaking tub and walk-in shower* Granite countertops Undermount stainless sink Contemporary kitchen faucet with retractable wand sprayer Ceramic tile surround in tub and shower* Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room* *only available in select units Building Amenities: 24 Hour Door Staff and Maintenance Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi caf , serving bar and TV gallery Business center with PCs and Macs Fully-equipped wellness center with state-of-the-art Technogym cardio machines, free weights and individual strength training machines Rooftop lounge with entertaining space and stunning downtown views Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment 24-hour access parcel delivery lockers Elevators Steam and sauna room Pictures are of a model unit, intended to show finishes. The floorplan is accurate. Clark at Polk

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 S Clark have any available units?
716 S Clark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 S Clark have?
Some of 716 S Clark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 S Clark currently offering any rent specials?
716 S Clark isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 S Clark pet-friendly?
No, 716 S Clark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 716 S Clark offer parking?
No, 716 S Clark does not offer parking.
Does 716 S Clark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 S Clark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 S Clark have a pool?
No, 716 S Clark does not have a pool.
Does 716 S Clark have accessible units?
No, 716 S Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 716 S Clark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 S Clark has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 716 S Clark?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
5335-5345 S. Kimbark Ave.
5335 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
State and Grand
505 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity