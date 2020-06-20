All apartments in Chicago
7048 N Damen Ave 2W
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

7048 N Damen Ave 2W

7048 North Damen Avenue · (773) 799-4787
Location

7048 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 Bedroom Unit in West Rogers Park! - Property Id: 281366

Amazing two-bedroom, one bath condo on a beautiful, tree-lined street! This unit boasts new paint, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, balcony, deck, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful living room with crown molding and balcony. Great floorplan! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and beautiful backsplash. Two nicely-sized bedrooms with custom closets that offer an ample amount of space. The bathroom offers granite countertops. Easy street parking. Excellent location - one block away from Paschen Park, walk to Metra, red line, shopping, and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281366
Property Id 281366

(RLNE5872739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

