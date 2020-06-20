7048 N Damen Ave 2W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 Bedroom Unit in West Rogers Park! - Property Id: 281366



Amazing two-bedroom, one bath condo on a beautiful, tree-lined street! This unit boasts new paint, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, balcony, deck, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful living room with crown molding and balcony. Great floorplan! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and beautiful backsplash. Two nicely-sized bedrooms with custom closets that offer an ample amount of space. The bathroom offers granite countertops. Easy street parking. Excellent location - one block away from Paschen Park, walk to Metra, red line, shopping, and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281366

Property Id 281366



(RLNE5872739)