Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7020 S Cregier Ave 2E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

7020 S Cregier Ave 2E

7020 South Cregier Avenue · (773) 620-6706
Location

7020 South Cregier Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2E · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN JACKSON PARK!!! - Property Id: 307742

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN JACKSON PARK!!! Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS 2 bed home on a quiet, peaceful street in JACKSON PARK HIGHLANDS - NEXT TO HYDE PARK - Enjoy being close to parks, the beach, shopping, restaurants, and transportation! AMENITIES: Modern Kitchen Remodel Appliances Included LAUNDRY IN UNIT Large Bedrooms Great Closet Space Hardwood Floors Luxurious Bathrooms Central A/C & Heat Qualifications - 600+ Credit Score - 3x Monthly Rent - No Evictions/Bankruptcies Please text Dayzha Johnson at Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing. (773) 620-6706.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7020-s-cregier-ave-chicago-il-unit-2e/307742
Property Id 307742

(RLNE5963614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E have any available units?
7020 S Cregier Ave 2E has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E have?
Some of 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E currently offering any rent specials?
7020 S Cregier Ave 2E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E is pet friendly.
Does 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E offer parking?
No, 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E does not offer parking.
Does 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E have a pool?
No, 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E does not have a pool.
Does 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E have accessible units?
No, 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 S Cregier Ave 2E has units with dishwashers.
Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
