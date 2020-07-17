7020 S Cregier Ave 2E

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN JACKSON PARK!!!



NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM IN JACKSON PARK!!! Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS 2 bed home on a quiet, peaceful street in JACKSON PARK HIGHLANDS - NEXT TO HYDE PARK - Enjoy being close to parks, the beach, shopping, restaurants, and transportation! AMENITIES: Modern Kitchen Remodel Appliances Included LAUNDRY IN UNIT Large Bedrooms Great Closet Space Hardwood Floors Luxurious Bathrooms Central A/C & Heat Qualifications - 600+ Credit Score - 3x Monthly Rent - No Evictions/Bankruptcies Please text Dayzha Johnson at Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing. (773) 620-6706.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7020-s-cregier-ave-chicago-il-unit-2e/307742

