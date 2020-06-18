All apartments in Chicago
701 W BROMPTON
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

701 W BROMPTON

701 West Brompton Avenue · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 West Brompton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful Studio Available in Heart of East Lakeview! Don't Miss Out! Studio apartment situated near Broadway & Addison. Apartment features hardwood floors, tons of light, ceiling fans, separate kitchen, good closet space. Laundry on-site. Pet friendly! Great location across from Jewel, 2 1/2 blocks to Whole Foods, easy access to public transportation, short walk to the Lake, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, Wrigley Field and more! *MONTH TO MONTH LEASE ONLY *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 W BROMPTON have any available units?
701 W BROMPTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 W BROMPTON have?
Some of 701 W BROMPTON's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 W BROMPTON currently offering any rent specials?
701 W BROMPTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 W BROMPTON pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 W BROMPTON is pet friendly.
Does 701 W BROMPTON offer parking?
No, 701 W BROMPTON does not offer parking.
Does 701 W BROMPTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 W BROMPTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 W BROMPTON have a pool?
No, 701 W BROMPTON does not have a pool.
Does 701 W BROMPTON have accessible units?
No, 701 W BROMPTON does not have accessible units.
Does 701 W BROMPTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 W BROMPTON does not have units with dishwashers.
