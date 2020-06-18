701 W BROMPTON

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful Studio Available in Heart of East Lakeview! Don't Miss Out! Studio apartment situated near Broadway & Addison. Apartment features hardwood floors, tons of light, ceiling fans, separate kitchen, good closet space. Laundry on-site. Pet friendly! Great location across from Jewel, 2 1/2 blocks to Whole Foods, easy access to public transportation, short walk to the Lake, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, Wrigley Field and more! *MONTH TO MONTH LEASE ONLY *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.