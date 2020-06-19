700 North Larrabee Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful and spacious 1bed/1bath at River Place on the Park!

Beautiful and spacious 1bed/1bath at River Place on the Park! Open floor plan with eat in kitchen, gas fireplace, large dining area and living space. Hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in the bedroom. Laundry in unit, exercise room in the building and a great view of the river and city. Brown line access blocks away. Garage parking for additional $150/month.



Amenities:

Health Club, Garage, Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.