All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 700 North Larrabee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
700 North Larrabee Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:49 AM

700 North Larrabee Street

700 North Larrabee Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1521591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

700 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious 1bed/1bath at River Place on the Park!
Beautiful and spacious 1bed/1bath at River Place on the Park! Open floor plan with eat in kitchen, gas fireplace, large dining area and living space. Hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in the bedroom. Laundry in unit, exercise room in the building and a great view of the river and city. Brown line access blocks away. Garage parking for additional $150/month.

Amenities:
Health Club, Garage, Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 North Larrabee Street have any available units?
700 North Larrabee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 North Larrabee Street have?
Some of 700 North Larrabee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 North Larrabee Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 North Larrabee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 North Larrabee Street pet-friendly?
No, 700 North Larrabee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 700 North Larrabee Street offer parking?
Yes, 700 North Larrabee Street does offer parking.
Does 700 North Larrabee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 North Larrabee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 North Larrabee Street have a pool?
No, 700 North Larrabee Street does not have a pool.
Does 700 North Larrabee Street have accessible units?
No, 700 North Larrabee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 North Larrabee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 North Larrabee Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 700 North Larrabee Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St
Chicago, IL 60655
2328 N Greenview
2328 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4814-18 N Wolcott
4814 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2540 N Racine
2540 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street
Chicago, IL 60613
200 Squared
210 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60601
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity