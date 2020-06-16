All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:45 AM

6830 North Sheridan Road

6830 North Sheridan Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6830 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Looking for somebody to sublease my apartment! Its a reasonably priced studio located in Rodgers park. Walking distance from two red line stations, restaurants, grocery stores, basically everything you need. Very spacious, has a cool bar set up, LOTS of closet space, and for only $800 a month. All utilities included except light and internet (adds on around $50-100).

This apartment was honestly a great deal, unfortunately I have to let this one go. Please message me in you are interested!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 North Sheridan Road have any available units?
6830 North Sheridan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 6830 North Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
6830 North Sheridan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 North Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
No, 6830 North Sheridan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6830 North Sheridan Road offer parking?
No, 6830 North Sheridan Road does not offer parking.
Does 6830 North Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6830 North Sheridan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 North Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 6830 North Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 6830 North Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 6830 North Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 North Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6830 North Sheridan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6830 North Sheridan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6830 North Sheridan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
