677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment on quiet tree lined street in desirable Lincoln Park location! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and separate dining area. Laundry available on-site. Cats welcome. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290489

No Dogs Allowed



