Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e

677 W Wrightwood Ave · (312) 468-2669
Location

677 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit # 2e · Avail. Jul 1

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit # 2e Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 290489

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment on quiet tree lined street in desirable Lincoln Park location! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and separate dining area. Laundry available on-site. Cats welcome. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290489
Property Id 290489

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e have any available units?
677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e have?
Some of 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e currently offering any rent specials?
677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e pet-friendly?
Yes, 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e is pet friendly.
Does 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e offer parking?
Yes, 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e does offer parking.
Does 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e have a pool?
No, 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e does not have a pool.
Does 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e have accessible units?
No, 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e does not have accessible units.
Does 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 W Wrightwood Ave # 2e does not have units with dishwashers.
