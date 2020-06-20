All apartments in Chicago
6701 N Clark St 3S

6701 North Clark Street · (773) 357-7733
Location

6701 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
Unit 3S Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom near Morse L - Property Id: 60480

Rehabbed 3 BD / 1BA Rogers Park Apartment! Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen incl. Dishwasher. FREE HEAT!

This Three Bedroom, One Bath Apartment in Rogers Park has been Recently Rehabbed! Along Clark Street corridor within walking distance to the Lakefront, Andersonville, Morse Red Line, Metra and Loyola University!

Updated Features Include:

-Large King-size Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space
-Full Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
-Hardwood floors Throughout
-Storage

Coin-Laundry in Building!

Heat, Water, and Maintenance Fees Included in Rent

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60480
Property Id 60480

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5701626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 N Clark St 3S have any available units?
6701 N Clark St 3S has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 N Clark St 3S have?
Some of 6701 N Clark St 3S's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 N Clark St 3S currently offering any rent specials?
6701 N Clark St 3S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 N Clark St 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 N Clark St 3S is pet friendly.
Does 6701 N Clark St 3S offer parking?
No, 6701 N Clark St 3S does not offer parking.
Does 6701 N Clark St 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 N Clark St 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 N Clark St 3S have a pool?
No, 6701 N Clark St 3S does not have a pool.
Does 6701 N Clark St 3S have accessible units?
No, 6701 N Clark St 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 N Clark St 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 N Clark St 3S has units with dishwashers.
