6701 N Clark St 3S

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub

Unit 3S Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom near Morse L - Property Id: 60480



Rehabbed 3 BD / 1BA Rogers Park Apartment! Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen incl. Dishwasher. FREE HEAT!



This Three Bedroom, One Bath Apartment in Rogers Park has been Recently Rehabbed! Along Clark Street corridor within walking distance to the Lakefront, Andersonville, Morse Red Line, Metra and Loyola University!



Updated Features Include:



-Large King-size Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space

-Full Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher

-Granite Counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry

-Spa-Tiled Bathroom

-Modern Lighting Fixtures

-Hardwood floors Throughout

-Storage



Coin-Laundry in Building!



Heat, Water, and Maintenance Fees Included in Rent



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Contact us today to schedule your private showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60480

Property Id 60480



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5701626)