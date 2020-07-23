All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

668 N Wells St 1208

1208 North Wells Street · (224) 645-1631
Location

1208 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$2,070

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
GREAT DEAL 1 bed 1 bath in River North - Property Id: 206084

Amazing deal on this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a spacious living room, separate bedroom, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, located in Chicago's most fun neighborhood, River North. Amenities in this unit include:
State of the art fitness center
beautiful landscaped terrace
pool and spa
business center
study lounge
dog run
parking garage
outdoor grill
amazing views of the city
River North is an amazing location to explore the great attractions Chicago has to offer. Have walking access to the vibrant nightlife, glamorous restaurants, art galleries, and an abundance of entertainment. SAVE $1000 ON SELECT ONE BEDROOMS AND $1500 ON TWO BEDROOMS TOWARDS YOUR FIRST MONTH. APPLY WITHIN 48 HOURS AND ADMIN FEE WILL BE WAIVED. Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. Call for details at (224)-645-1631.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/668-n-wells-st-chicago-il-unit-1208/206084
Property Id 206084

(RLNE5962222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 N Wells St 1208 have any available units?
668 N Wells St 1208 has a unit available for $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 N Wells St 1208 have?
Some of 668 N Wells St 1208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 N Wells St 1208 currently offering any rent specials?
668 N Wells St 1208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 N Wells St 1208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 N Wells St 1208 is pet friendly.
Does 668 N Wells St 1208 offer parking?
Yes, 668 N Wells St 1208 offers parking.
Does 668 N Wells St 1208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 N Wells St 1208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 N Wells St 1208 have a pool?
Yes, 668 N Wells St 1208 has a pool.
Does 668 N Wells St 1208 have accessible units?
No, 668 N Wells St 1208 does not have accessible units.
Does 668 N Wells St 1208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 N Wells St 1208 has units with dishwashers.
