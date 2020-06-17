All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6639 S Kenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6639 S Kenwood Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

6639 S Kenwood Ave

6639 South Kenwood Avenue · (773) 620-6706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Woodlawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6639 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM IN WOODLAWN!! - Property Id: 234956

Come home to this MODERN AND COZY 3 BEDROOM IN THE WOODLAWN AREA with ALL NEW APPLIANCES, LARGE CLOSET SPACE, IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER. Close to RESTAURANTS, THE BEACH, SHOPPING & TRANSPORTATION!
**AVAILABLE NOW**

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
- 600+ credit score
- Income 3x the rent
- No evictions or bankruptcies

Please TEXT or EMAIL Dayzha Johnson from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.
(773) 620-6706
Dayzha.dreamspot@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234956
Property Id 234956

(RLNE5610947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6639 S Kenwood Ave have any available units?
6639 S Kenwood Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6639 S Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 6639 S Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6639 S Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6639 S Kenwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6639 S Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6639 S Kenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6639 S Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 6639 S Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6639 S Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6639 S Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6639 S Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 6639 S Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6639 S Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 6639 S Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6639 S Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6639 S Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6639 S Kenwood Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60616
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
4815-23 W Cortez St
4815 W Cortez St
Chicago, IL 60651
7655 S May
7655 S May St
Chicago, IL 60620
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street
Chicago, IL 60613
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity