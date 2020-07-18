6637 N Newgard Ave 1N

Amenities
Two Bedroom in Rogers Park! - Property Id: 318740
This charming two bedroom in Rogers Park features hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Pets Welcome. Laundry On Site. Near Red Line CTA, Loyola Beach, restaurants, cafes, and much more! Heat, Cooking Gas, Water Included!-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Complete the Turbotenant Survey for tenants. Survey must be completed for a response from Dan Dooley at Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6637-n-newgard-ave-chicago-il-unit-1n/318740
