6637 N Newgard Ave 1N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6637 N Newgard Ave 1N

6637 North Newgard Avenue · (773) 644-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6637 North Newgard Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Two Bedroom in Rogers Park! - Property Id: 318740

This charming two bedroom in Rogers Park features hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Pets Welcome. Laundry On Site. Near Red Line CTA, Loyola Beach, restaurants, cafes, and much more! Heat, Cooking Gas, Water Included!-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Complete the Turbotenant Survey for tenants. Survey must be completed for a response from Dan Dooley at Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6637-n-newgard-ave-chicago-il-unit-1n/318740
Property Id 318740

(RLNE5949150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N have any available units?
6637 N Newgard Ave 1N has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N have?
Some of 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N currently offering any rent specials?
6637 N Newgard Ave 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N is pet friendly.
Does 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N offer parking?
No, 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N does not offer parking.
Does 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N have a pool?
No, 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N does not have a pool.
Does 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N have accessible units?
No, 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6637 N Newgard Ave 1N does not have units with dishwashers.
