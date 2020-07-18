6637 N Newgard Ave 1N

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Two Bedroom in Rogers Park! - Property Id: 318740



This charming two bedroom in Rogers Park features hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Pets Welcome. Laundry On Site. Near Red Line CTA, Loyola Beach, restaurants, cafes, and much more! Heat, Cooking Gas, Water Included!-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



Complete the Turbotenant Survey for tenants. Survey must be completed for a response from Dan Dooley at Fulton Grace Realty.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6637-n-newgard-ave-chicago-il-unit-1n/318740

Property Id 318740



(RLNE5949150)