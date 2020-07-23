6616 S Kenwood 202

Amenities

SPACIOUS 3 BED IN WOODLAWN - Property Id: 316999



Enjoy this updated 3 Bedroom in the beautiful Woodlawn area. Stainless steel appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator ,Microwave. Washer & Dryer included! Close to beach with many restaurants and public transportation.



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

600+ CREDIT SCORE, 3 X INCOME, NO EVICTIONS, NO BANKRUPTCIES



Please text or call Shannon Smith at (312) 914-1268 Shannon.dreamspots@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6616-s-kenwood-chiacago-il-unit-202/316999

