All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6616 S Kenwood 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6616 S Kenwood 202
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6616 S Kenwood 202

6616 South Kenwood Avenue · (312) 914-1268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6616 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 3 BED IN WOODLAWN - Property Id: 316999

Enjoy this updated 3 Bedroom in the beautiful Woodlawn area. Stainless steel appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator ,Microwave. Washer & Dryer included! Close to beach with many restaurants and public transportation.

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
600+ CREDIT SCORE, 3 X INCOME, NO EVICTIONS, NO BANKRUPTCIES

Please text or call Shannon Smith at (312) 914-1268 Shannon.dreamspots@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6616-s-kenwood-chiacago-il-unit-202/316999
Property Id 316999

(RLNE5945750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 S Kenwood 202 have any available units?
6616 S Kenwood 202 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6616 S Kenwood 202 have?
Some of 6616 S Kenwood 202's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 S Kenwood 202 currently offering any rent specials?
6616 S Kenwood 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 S Kenwood 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6616 S Kenwood 202 is pet friendly.
Does 6616 S Kenwood 202 offer parking?
No, 6616 S Kenwood 202 does not offer parking.
Does 6616 S Kenwood 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6616 S Kenwood 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 S Kenwood 202 have a pool?
No, 6616 S Kenwood 202 does not have a pool.
Does 6616 S Kenwood 202 have accessible units?
No, 6616 S Kenwood 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 S Kenwood 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6616 S Kenwood 202 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6616 S Kenwood 202?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockwell Manor
2600 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2328 N Greenview
2328 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
7800 S Michigan Ave
7800 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
1720 N Halsted St
1720 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity