660 West WAYMAN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking garage

AVAILABLE JULY 15TH, RED HOT FULTON MARKET AREA 2BED / 2BATH, (SECOND BEDROOM LOFTED ON ONE CORNER, STILL HAS A DOOR & CLOSET ROOM SIZE IS 10 X 8) THE UNIT HAS NEW LIGHTING, CUSTOM BLINDS & PAINT JOB! UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, SS APPLIANCES, GOURMET EUROPEAN POSH KITCHEN, WASH/DRY and BEAUTIFUL MODERN ULTRA-CHIC BATHS /W GLASS MOSAIC TILING. COMMON AREA PRIVATE TERRACE on 5TH FLOOR LEADING TO FITNESS ROOM, BUSINESS CENTER, LOUNGE AREA, 10' CEILINGS. Jewel, Chase, East Bank Club Near By! GREAT AREA, AVAILABLE JULY 15TH, PARKING CAN BE RENTED FROM THE MANAGEMENT NEXT DOOR. MUST HAVE 700+ CREDIT SCORE & MAKE 3X MONTH RENT! PETS OKAY WITH ADDITIONAL PET FEE.