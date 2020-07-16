All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

6551 South Fairfield Avenue

6551 South Fairfield Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

6551 South Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60629
Chicago Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2N · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom apartment, with lots of natural light. The unit offers a great combination of vintage and modern features you can enjoy from the moment you walk into its all hardwood floor layout, which were just refinished. the whole apartment has been repainted, and it looks beautiful. The Living Room features a Fireplace mantel & bookshelves. There are newer windows and blinds throughout, All bedrooms are spacious, and feature large closets. The unit has been freshly repainted and cleaned, and its newer in-unit furnace will keep you warm during those cold nights in winter. The kitchen features brand new cabinets, granite countertop, and modern finishes. Stove and refrigerator will be installed by move-in date if needed. The bathroom has a dual-flush toilet, a new sink, and other updates. Near Marquette park, stores, hospitals, schools, public transportation, stores, and restaurants. Parking available for an additional $75. Credit check/background check is $60 per adult 1 month deposit required, $100 processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6551 South Fairfield Avenue have any available units?
6551 South Fairfield Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6551 South Fairfield Avenue have?
Some of 6551 South Fairfield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551 South Fairfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6551 South Fairfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551 South Fairfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6551 South Fairfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6551 South Fairfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6551 South Fairfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 6551 South Fairfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6551 South Fairfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551 South Fairfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 6551 South Fairfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6551 South Fairfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6551 South Fairfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6551 South Fairfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6551 South Fairfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
