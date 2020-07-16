6551 South Fairfield Avenue

Amenities

Clean and spacious 3 bedroom apartment, with lots of natural light. The unit offers a great combination of vintage and modern features you can enjoy from the moment you walk into its all hardwood floor layout, which were just refinished. the whole apartment has been repainted, and it looks beautiful. The Living Room features a Fireplace mantel & bookshelves. There are newer windows and blinds throughout, All bedrooms are spacious, and feature large closets. The unit has been freshly repainted and cleaned, and its newer in-unit furnace will keep you warm during those cold nights in winter. The kitchen features brand new cabinets, granite countertop, and modern finishes. Stove and refrigerator will be installed by move-in date if needed. The bathroom has a dual-flush toilet, a new sink, and other updates. Near Marquette park, stores, hospitals, schools, public transportation, stores, and restaurants. Parking available for an additional $75. Credit check/background check is $60 per adult 1 month deposit required, $100 processing fee.