6538 N Lakewood 12
6538 N Lakewood 12

6538 North Lakewood Avenue · (773) 879-1128
Location

6538 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 12 · Avail. now

$825

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
dogs allowed
Loyola - Vintage Studio Heat Included - Property Id: 295006

Large Rogers Park Studio; Hardwood Floors, Heat Included!
This large studio in East Rogers Park features hardwood floors and a separate kitchen. Unit also features good closet space and a nice bathroom. There is laundry at building.
*Photos of a Model Unit* *Available ASAP* *Security Deposit of $925 * *Co-Signers Accepted (In-state only)* *Cats Only*
Perfect for those who... Those who want a diverse, neighborly community close to the lakefront with a better price point than more southern neighborhoods. Rogers Park has a lively buzzing vibe to it. Coffee shops, galleries, store-front theaters, studios, music venues and local dives are found in clusters around CTA Stations, Transportation The CTA Red and Purple Line trains operate in Roger's Park, allowing convenient access to the Downtown, the North and South Sides, and Evanston IL.
Close by to Inner suburb of Evanston lies to the north, common among those looking for CTA access and urban feel with a different school-district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6538-n-lakewood-chicago-il-unit-12/295006
Property Id 295006

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6538 N Lakewood 12 have any available units?
6538 N Lakewood 12 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6538 N Lakewood 12 have?
Some of 6538 N Lakewood 12's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6538 N Lakewood 12 currently offering any rent specials?
6538 N Lakewood 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6538 N Lakewood 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6538 N Lakewood 12 is pet friendly.
Does 6538 N Lakewood 12 offer parking?
No, 6538 N Lakewood 12 does not offer parking.
Does 6538 N Lakewood 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6538 N Lakewood 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6538 N Lakewood 12 have a pool?
No, 6538 N Lakewood 12 does not have a pool.
Does 6538 N Lakewood 12 have accessible units?
No, 6538 N Lakewood 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 6538 N Lakewood 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6538 N Lakewood 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
