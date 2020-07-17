6538 N Lakewood 12

Amenities

Loyola - Vintage Studio Heat Included - Property Id: 295006



Large Rogers Park Studio; Hardwood Floors, Heat Included!

This large studio in East Rogers Park features hardwood floors and a separate kitchen. Unit also features good closet space and a nice bathroom. There is laundry at building.

*Photos of a Model Unit* *Available ASAP* *Security Deposit of $925 * *Co-Signers Accepted (In-state only)* *Cats Only*

Perfect for those who... Those who want a diverse, neighborly community close to the lakefront with a better price point than more southern neighborhoods. Rogers Park has a lively buzzing vibe to it. Coffee shops, galleries, store-front theaters, studios, music venues and local dives are found in clusters around CTA Stations, Transportation The CTA Red and Purple Line trains operate in Roger's Park, allowing convenient access to the Downtown, the North and South Sides, and Evanston IL.

Close by to Inner suburb of Evanston lies to the north, common among those looking for CTA access and urban feel with a different school-district.

No Dogs Allowed



