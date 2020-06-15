65 East Monroe Street

Amenities

Incredible city views at this spacious, bright one bedroom condo. This unit offers 10 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, brand new dark hardwood floors, a large master bathroom, marble bathroom, in unit washer/dryer, great closet space and a huge balcony! The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, a huge island and tons of storage! The Park Monroe is a fantastic luxury high rise with all the amenities including indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, fitness center, sundeck with lounge area and BBQ grills, party room with kitchen lounge and television, separate theatre room, and 24 hour door staff. The location cannot be beat! Available NOW. **Beautiful brand new hardwood floors have been installed, darker than photos**