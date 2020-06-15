All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:13 AM

65 East Monroe Street

65 E Monroe St · (800) 795-1010
Location

65 E Monroe St, Chicago, IL 60603
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4311 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Incredible city views at this spacious, bright one bedroom condo. This unit offers 10 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, brand new dark hardwood floors, a large master bathroom, marble bathroom, in unit washer/dryer, great closet space and a huge balcony! The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, a huge island and tons of storage! The Park Monroe is a fantastic luxury high rise with all the amenities including indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, fitness center, sundeck with lounge area and BBQ grills, party room with kitchen lounge and television, separate theatre room, and 24 hour door staff. The location cannot be beat! Available NOW. **Beautiful brand new hardwood floors have been installed, darker than photos**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 East Monroe Street have any available units?
65 East Monroe Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 East Monroe Street have?
Some of 65 East Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 East Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 East Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 East Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 65 East Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 65 East Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 65 East Monroe Street does offer parking.
Does 65 East Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 East Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 East Monroe Street have a pool?
Yes, 65 East Monroe Street has a pool.
Does 65 East Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 65 East Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 East Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 East Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
