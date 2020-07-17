All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

635 W Roscoe St

635 West Roscoe Street · (312) 933-7055
Location

635 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1595 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom in Lakeview - Property Id: 274927

Welcome to East Lakeview!

Type: 2 Bedroom

Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)

*Photos in this ad might be from a similar unit located in the same building. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're interested in viewing please contact me at
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/635-w-roscoe-st-chicago-il/274927
Property Id 274927

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5938209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 W Roscoe St have any available units?
635 W Roscoe St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 635 W Roscoe St currently offering any rent specials?
635 W Roscoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 W Roscoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 W Roscoe St is pet friendly.
Does 635 W Roscoe St offer parking?
No, 635 W Roscoe St does not offer parking.
Does 635 W Roscoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 W Roscoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 W Roscoe St have a pool?
No, 635 W Roscoe St does not have a pool.
Does 635 W Roscoe St have accessible units?
No, 635 W Roscoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 635 W Roscoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 W Roscoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 W Roscoe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 W Roscoe St does not have units with air conditioning.
