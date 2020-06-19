635 W PATTERSON

Amenities

A large updated studio in a lovely courtyard building in a prime location with hardwood floors, and eat-in-kitchen with space for a table, and great closets, including a huge walk-in closet. Heat and cooking gas are included in the rent. One cat per apartment allowed at $20 per month pet rent. On-site laundry.You can walk anywhere from this location, including a mere 2 blocks to the CTA Red Line "Addison" stop, downtown express buses, and Wrigley Field, a block to the Lakeview Whole Foods and the Jewel Osco store. In addition, tons of restaurants and shops are just around the corner.To schedule a showing, please call Elizabeth of Elan Realty Group at 773-454-1497 or email Elizabeth at ENazarian@elanrealtygroup.com** Photos are of a model unit in the building of similar size, quality, and price **No security deposit, just a small one time move in fee of $350 per apartment. ELAN302249