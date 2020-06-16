All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:44 AM

6327 North Oakley Avenue

6327 North Oakley Avenue · (773) 931-6636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6327 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
NO SECURITY DEP! Rejoice in this sunlit, spacious, 3rd flr 3 bed apt that boasts 25 windows for saturation of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Vintage touches and tons of space w/huge living room, decorative fireplace, large separate, formal dining room. Kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel fridge, built-in hutch and large walk-in pantry. Two coin-operated washers and dryers for your convenience. Secure building is wired for intercoms and security cameras in front and back. Walk to shops, groceries, coffee! 5 minute bus ride to red and brown lines, Loyola University. One dog ok-no pit bulls/rottweilers. No cats. Great rental-owner-occupied and lovingly cared for. $400 non-refundable move-in and $250 non-refundable pet fee + $25 pet rent required. $50 credit check per occupant 18+. Must meet 630 min credit score-no exceptions. Section 8 applicants welcome; however, please note the bldg has not been HUD approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 North Oakley Avenue have any available units?
6327 North Oakley Avenue has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6327 North Oakley Avenue have?
Some of 6327 North Oakley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 North Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6327 North Oakley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 North Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6327 North Oakley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6327 North Oakley Avenue offer parking?
No, 6327 North Oakley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6327 North Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6327 North Oakley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 North Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 6327 North Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6327 North Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6327 North Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 North Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6327 North Oakley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
