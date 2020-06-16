6327 North Oakley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

NO SECURITY DEP! Rejoice in this sunlit, spacious, 3rd flr 3 bed apt that boasts 25 windows for saturation of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Vintage touches and tons of space w/huge living room, decorative fireplace, large separate, formal dining room. Kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel fridge, built-in hutch and large walk-in pantry. Two coin-operated washers and dryers for your convenience. Secure building is wired for intercoms and security cameras in front and back. Walk to shops, groceries, coffee! 5 minute bus ride to red and brown lines, Loyola University. One dog ok-no pit bulls/rottweilers. No cats. Great rental-owner-occupied and lovingly cared for. $400 non-refundable move-in and $250 non-refundable pet fee + $25 pet rent required. $50 credit check per occupant 18+. Must meet 630 min credit score-no exceptions. Section 8 applicants welcome; however, please note the bldg has not been HUD approved.