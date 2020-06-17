All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 626 W Roscoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
626 W Roscoe St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

626 W Roscoe St

626 West Roscoe Street · (786) 622-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

626 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
REHAB!!! 2 BED / 2 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 235852

Take a look at this beautiful 2.5 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment available in Lakeview, just 5 blocks to the Addison Red and Belmont Purple/Brown Lines. Features include a newly renovated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, central air, laundry in unit, and newly renovated bathroom. Cats are welcome.

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235852
Property Id 235852

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5614299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 W Roscoe St have any available units?
626 W Roscoe St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 W Roscoe St have?
Some of 626 W Roscoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 W Roscoe St currently offering any rent specials?
626 W Roscoe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 W Roscoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 W Roscoe St is pet friendly.
Does 626 W Roscoe St offer parking?
No, 626 W Roscoe St does not offer parking.
Does 626 W Roscoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 W Roscoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 W Roscoe St have a pool?
No, 626 W Roscoe St does not have a pool.
Does 626 W Roscoe St have accessible units?
No, 626 W Roscoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 626 W Roscoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 W Roscoe St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 626 W Roscoe St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60642
2328 N Greenview
2328 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
723-25 N Central Ave
723 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity