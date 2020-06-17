626 W Roscoe St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

REHAB!!! 2 BED / 2 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 235852



Take a look at this beautiful 2.5 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment available in Lakeview, just 5 blocks to the Addison Red and Belmont Purple/Brown Lines. Features include a newly renovated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, central air, laundry in unit, and newly renovated bathroom. Cats are welcome.



Leopoldo Gutierrez



Leasing Agent

Cell: (786) 622-6882

Office: (773) 782-1000

leopoldo@liveherehomes.com

liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235852

Property Id 235852



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5614299)