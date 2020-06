Amenities

Condo Quality Lincoln Park Studio. - Property Id: 297646



Live in this spacious condo quality Lincoln Park studio with heat and cooking gas included. This apartment features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, built in microwave and granite counter tops. This elevator building is dog friendly (with no breed restrictions) and features a huge shared deck. Clark Street is just around the corner with many shopping and dining options. The park and lake are both a short walk away.



