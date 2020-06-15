All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6245 S Greenwood Ave
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

6245 S Greenwood Ave

6245 South Greenwood Avenue · (860) 303-9555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6245 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3br/1 bath - top floor unit features hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment, a modern and updated bathroom and kitchen, which includes a gas range, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has been totally renovated. The unit boasts high ceilings and recessed lighting throughout; an in-unit Washer/Dryer, and very large windows that invite in lots of sunlight. Tenants have access to a large backyard with lots of green grass.  It is walking distance to the University of Chicago, Public Transportation, and more. Safety is a luxury we all enjoy and this area is covered by the Chicago Police Department and Chicago University Police force. If you also enjoy a nice stroll in the park, this the place for you! This unit is within walking distance to both Washington Park and Jackson Park. Enjoy a location that is central to everything you could need.

The units are smoke-free. Garage parking is also available for a fee.

Due to COVID-19 and safety concerns, we will only allow video showings for the general inquiry. It is a priority to abide by federal and local safety measures. An in-person showing will only occur as the final step after serious inquiries are vetted with a background check. You can view a full walkthrough of the unit at https://vimeo.com/426794333.

The unit will be available for move-in after June 1, 2020. If you have any questions please text or leave a voicemail for Quincy at 860-303-555. We will get back to you within 24-hours and answer any questions you may have about the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 S Greenwood Ave have any available units?
6245 S Greenwood Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6245 S Greenwood Ave have?
Some of 6245 S Greenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6245 S Greenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6245 S Greenwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 S Greenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6245 S Greenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6245 S Greenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6245 S Greenwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 6245 S Greenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6245 S Greenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 S Greenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 6245 S Greenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6245 S Greenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 6245 S Greenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 S Greenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 S Greenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
