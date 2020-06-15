6245 S Greenwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3br/1 bath - top floor unit features hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment, a modern and updated bathroom and kitchen, which includes a gas range, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has been totally renovated. The unit boasts high ceilings and recessed lighting throughout; an in-unit Washer/Dryer, and very large windows that invite in lots of sunlight. Tenants have access to a large backyard with lots of green grass. It is walking distance to the University of Chicago, Public Transportation, and more. Safety is a luxury we all enjoy and this area is covered by the Chicago Police Department and Chicago University Police force. If you also enjoy a nice stroll in the park, this the place for you! This unit is within walking distance to both Washington Park and Jackson Park. Enjoy a location that is central to everything you could need.



The units are smoke-free. Garage parking is also available for a fee.



Due to COVID-19 and safety concerns, we will only allow video showings for the general inquiry. It is a priority to abide by federal and local safety measures. An in-person showing will only occur as the final step after serious inquiries are vetted with a background check. You can view a full walkthrough of the unit at https://vimeo.com/426794333.



The unit will be available for move-in after June 1, 2020. If you have any questions please text or leave a voicemail for Quincy at 860-303-555. We will get back to you within 24-hours and answer any questions you may have about the unit.