6245 S Greenwood Ave

Amenities
Spacious 3br/1 bath - top floor unit features hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment, a modern and updated bathroom and kitchen, which includes a gas range, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has been totally renovated. The unit boasts high ceilings and recessed lighting throughout; an in-unit Washer/Dryer, and very large windows that invite in lots of sunlight. Tenants have access to a large backyard with lots of green grass. It is walking distance to the University of Chicago, Public Transportation, and more. Safety is a luxury we all enjoy and this area is covered by the Chicago Police Department and Chicago University Police force. If you also enjoy a nice stroll in the park, this the place for you! This unit is within walking distance to both Washington Park and Jackson Park. Enjoy a location that is central to everything you could need.
The units are smoke-free. Garage parking is also available for a fee.
Due to COVID-19 and safety concerns, we will only allow video showings for the general inquiry. It is a priority to abide by federal and local safety measures. An in-person showing will only occur as the final step after serious inquiries are vetted with a background check. You can view a full walkthrough of the unit at https://vimeo.com/426794333.
The unit will be available for move-in after June 1, 2020. If you have any questions please text or leave a voicemail for Quincy at 860-303-555. We will get back to you within 24-hours and answer any questions you may have about the unit.