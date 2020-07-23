619 S La Salle St 412

Amenities

Library Lofts is a high-end apartment complex mixing old-world charm and modern convenience, right in the heart of Chicago's historic Printer's Row. The lobby retains a historic metal stair, an original elevator enclosure, a mosaic floor all original hardwood, and original books from the turn of the century. To compliment that old-world charm, we've added all the modern touches you want from a high-end complex: a fitness center designed by the Chicago Athletic Association, a lush fully-furnished rooftop patio with grills included, lounge with TVs, communal chefs kitchen, storage available, on-site dry cleaners, live-in janitor for true 24/7 maintenance, an elevator, secured entry! Individual units feature stunning finishes of quartz countertops, SSA, washer/dryer in unit, central HVAC, dishwasher, and microwaves. The apartments offer high ceilings, and concrete construction between floors. Tenants pay gas and electric, flat utility fee which includes internet and all common utilities.

