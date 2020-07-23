All apartments in Chicago
619 S La Salle St 412
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

619 S La Salle St 412

619 S La Salle St · (224) 436-5861
Location

619 S La Salle St, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,552

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
Beautiful Lofted 1 Bed 1 Bath in South Loop - Property Id: 320370

Library Lofts is a high-end apartment complex mixing old-world charm and modern convenience, right in the heart of Chicago's historic Printer's Row. The lobby retains a historic metal stair, an original elevator enclosure, a mosaic floor all original hardwood, and original books from the turn of the century. To compliment that old-world charm, we've added all the modern touches you want from a high-end complex: a fitness center designed by the Chicago Athletic Association, a lush fully-furnished rooftop patio with grills included, lounge with TVs, communal chefs kitchen, storage available, on-site dry cleaners, live-in janitor for true 24/7 maintenance, an elevator, secured entry! Individual units feature stunning finishes of quartz countertops, SSA, washer/dryer in unit, central HVAC, dishwasher, and microwaves. The apartments offer high ceilings, and concrete construction between floors. Tenants pay gas and electric, flat utility fee which includes internet and all common utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/619-s-la-salle-st-chicago-il-unit-412/320370
Property Id 320370

(RLNE5966924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 S La Salle St 412 have any available units?
619 S La Salle St 412 has a unit available for $1,552 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 S La Salle St 412 have?
Some of 619 S La Salle St 412's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 S La Salle St 412 currently offering any rent specials?
619 S La Salle St 412 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S La Salle St 412 pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 S La Salle St 412 is pet friendly.
Does 619 S La Salle St 412 offer parking?
No, 619 S La Salle St 412 does not offer parking.
Does 619 S La Salle St 412 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 S La Salle St 412 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S La Salle St 412 have a pool?
No, 619 S La Salle St 412 does not have a pool.
Does 619 S La Salle St 412 have accessible units?
No, 619 S La Salle St 412 does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S La Salle St 412 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 S La Salle St 412 has units with dishwashers.
