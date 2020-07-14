All apartments in Chicago
617 West Melrose St. Apt.

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 617-B1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 625-N2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 619-C1 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 625-N1 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 619-C3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 617-B2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 617 West Melrose St. Apt..

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
parking
This Lakeview Building is home to studio, 1, and 2-bedroom vintage and modern apartments.

Units include:

Hardwood Floors
Assigned Building Engineer
Laundry On-Site

Some updated units feature Dishwashers, Granite Countertops, and SS Appliances.

Located in the heart of East Lakeview, there are plenty of shops, restaurants, gyms, grocers, and theatres nearby. Some popular local attractions include The Laugh Factory, The Merlo Branch of the Chicago Pulic Library, TimeLine Theatre, and much, much more! Just over a block away is the Lakefront Path and Belmont Harbor.

Getting around the city is easy with multiple nearby bus stops, including the Sheridan (#151), Inner Drive/Michigan Express (#146), Clarendon/LaSalle Express (#135), Broadway (#36), Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), and Belmont (#77) buses. The Belmont Red/Purple/Brown Line Station is just a few blocks away.

Located near the intersection of Melrose & Broadway.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Pr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 West Melrose St. Apt. have any available units?
617 West Melrose St. Apt. has 9 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 West Melrose St. Apt. have?
Some of 617 West Melrose St. Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 West Melrose St. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
617 West Melrose St. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 West Melrose St. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 West Melrose St. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 617 West Melrose St. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 617 West Melrose St. Apt. offers parking.
Does 617 West Melrose St. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 West Melrose St. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 West Melrose St. Apt. have a pool?
No, 617 West Melrose St. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 617 West Melrose St. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 617 West Melrose St. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 617 West Melrose St. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 West Melrose St. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
