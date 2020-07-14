617 West Melrose St. Apt.

Amenities

This Lakeview Building is home to studio, 1, and 2-bedroom vintage and modern apartments.



Units include:



Hardwood Floors

Assigned Building Engineer

Laundry On-Site



Some updated units feature Dishwashers, Granite Countertops, and SS Appliances.



Located in the heart of East Lakeview, there are plenty of shops, restaurants, gyms, grocers, and theatres nearby. Some popular local attractions include The Laugh Factory, The Merlo Branch of the Chicago Pulic Library, TimeLine Theatre, and much, much more! Just over a block away is the Lakefront Path and Belmont Harbor.



Getting around the city is easy with multiple nearby bus stops, including the Sheridan (#151), Inner Drive/Michigan Express (#146), Clarendon/LaSalle Express (#135), Broadway (#36), Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), and Belmont (#77) buses. The Belmont Red/Purple/Brown Line Station is just a few blocks away.



Located near the intersection of Melrose & Broadway.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Pr