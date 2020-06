Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Duplex living in a high rise with Lake view! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 half bath has an updated kitchen on the main level. Granite countertops and red oak cabinets. Updated half bath. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with updated full bath. Enjoy lake breezes out on the balcony. Building amenities include outdoor pool, door staff, sundeck, receiving room. Steps from the Red line and 147 Express bus. Across the street from the park and lake. Dining, shops, Loyola University nearby.