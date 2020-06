Amenities

2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Townhome w/ Garage Parking Incld! Great multi-story town home with private, garage parking! Walk into mudroom and up one flight to living room, dining room and kitchen combination. Tall ceilings with hardwood floors on this level. Kitchen updated with dishwasher and microwave. Next level is carpeted with 2 bedrooms and drop down ladder to roof top access. HUGE private roof top with lovely views. Town home also offers in-unit washer and dryer, exposed brick and lots of natural light! Sorry no pets - call now to schedule a showing!