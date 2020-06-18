611 West Arlington Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Spacious one bedroom apartment on quiet tree lined street in desirable Lincoln Park location! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and separate dining area. Laundry available on-site. Cats welcome. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners. ***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****



