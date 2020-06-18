All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

611 West Arlington Place

611 West Arlington Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1396190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

611 West Arlington Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious one bedroom apartment on quiet tree lined street in desirable Lincoln Park location! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and separate dining area. Laundry available on-site. Cats welcome. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners. ***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 West Arlington Place have any available units?
611 West Arlington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 611 West Arlington Place currently offering any rent specials?
611 West Arlington Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 West Arlington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 West Arlington Place is pet friendly.
Does 611 West Arlington Place offer parking?
No, 611 West Arlington Place does not offer parking.
Does 611 West Arlington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 West Arlington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 West Arlington Place have a pool?
No, 611 West Arlington Place does not have a pool.
Does 611 West Arlington Place have accessible units?
No, 611 West Arlington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 611 West Arlington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 West Arlington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 West Arlington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 West Arlington Place does not have units with air conditioning.
