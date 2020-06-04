All apartments in Chicago
6052 N Mozart St

6052 North Mozart Street · (872) 395-6433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6052 North Mozart Street, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Apartment is located in a nicely landscaped three flat building in West Ridge. Entire unit was recently renovated, and includes the following amenities...

*Open Kitchen & Dining Room
*Heat and Central Air Conditioning
*Washer and Dryer
*Large Living Room with Picture Window
*Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, and Gas Stove
*Bathroom Connected to a Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet

Garage Parking Space included with rent. Come enjoy all that West Ridge has to offer!

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: February 15th
TYPE: Apartment
YEAR BUILT: 1951
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
SQ FT:
GARAGE: NA
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (872) 395-6433. Bring picture ID.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Rent includes water, sewer and trash collection does not include heat, gas, electric.

HOA FEE: NA
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NA
PET RULE: Up to 2 Small Dogs and Cats OK. Maximum Weight 50 lbs.
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane & Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
• $55 Application Fee per adult 18 or older
• Deposit: $400 Non-refundable move in fee per adult
• $25 Monthly Fee Per Pet (if applicable) (non-refundable)
• Monthly Rental Administration Fee (1% of Rent)

John Golden - Managing Broker

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

