6052 N Mozart St

This spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Apartment is located in a nicely landscaped three flat building in West Ridge. Entire unit was recently renovated, and includes the following amenities...



*Open Kitchen & Dining Room

*Heat and Central Air Conditioning

*Washer and Dryer

*Large Living Room with Picture Window

*Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, and Gas Stove

*Bathroom Connected to a Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet



Garage Parking Space included with rent. Come enjoy all that West Ridge has to offer!



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: February 15th

TYPE: Apartment

YEAR BUILT: 1951

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

SQ FT:

GARAGE: NA

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (872) 395-6433. Bring picture ID.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Rent includes water, sewer and trash collection does not include heat, gas, electric.



HOA FEE: NA

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NA

PET RULE: Up to 2 Small Dogs and Cats OK. Maximum Weight 50 lbs.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane & Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

• $55 Application Fee per adult 18 or older

• Deposit: $400 Non-refundable move in fee per adult

• $25 Monthly Fee Per Pet (if applicable) (non-refundable)

• Monthly Rental Administration Fee (1% of Rent)



