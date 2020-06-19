6001 N Kenmore Ave 408

Amenities

SPACIOUS UPDATED 1BDR WITH NEW FINISHES & DISHWSR - Property Id: 272843



Apartment Features:

—Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets

—Granite Kitchen Cabinets with Deep Undermount Sink

—Bright White Appliances with Dishwasher

—Eat-In Kitchen Counter

—Spacious Living Room with Attached Dining/Office Area

—Renovated Bathroom

—Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting

—Saflok Security Key Access

—Dark Hardwood Flooring

—Heat/Water Included

—AC Wall Unit Included

—Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent)



Building Features:

—Butterfly MX Video Front Door Intercom

—Key Fob Security Access

—24 HR Fitness Room

—24 HR Laundry room with Mobile Pay

—BBQ Stone Patio Seating with Grill

—Renovated Elevator

—Reserved Gated Parking

—Bike Parking

—Close to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife and the Beach

—Nearby Thorndale and Granville Red Line stops and LSD



Management Features:

—A+ Better Business Bureau Rating

—Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday

—Pay your rent online with no convenience fees

—Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272843

