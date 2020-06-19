All apartments in Chicago
6001 N Kenmore Ave 408

6001 North Kenmore Avenue · (312) 401-4856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6001 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 408 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
e-payments
bbq/grill
key fob access
SPACIOUS UPDATED 1BDR WITH NEW FINISHES & DISHWSR - Property Id: 272843

Apartment Features:
—Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets
—Granite Kitchen Cabinets with Deep Undermount Sink
—Bright White Appliances with Dishwasher
—Eat-In Kitchen Counter
—Spacious Living Room with Attached Dining/Office Area
—Renovated Bathroom
—Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting
—Saflok Security Key Access
—Dark Hardwood Flooring
—Heat/Water Included
—AC Wall Unit Included
—Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent)

Building Features:
—Butterfly MX Video Front Door Intercom
—Key Fob Security Access
—24 HR Fitness Room
—24 HR Laundry room with Mobile Pay
—BBQ Stone Patio Seating with Grill
—Renovated Elevator
—Reserved Gated Parking
—Bike Parking
—Close to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife and the Beach
—Nearby Thorndale and Granville Red Line stops and LSD

Management Features:
—A+ Better Business Bureau Rating
—Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday
—Pay your rent online with no convenience fees
—Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272843
Property Id 272843

(RLNE5753047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 have any available units?
6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 have?
Some of 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 currently offering any rent specials?
6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 is pet friendly.
Does 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 offer parking?
Yes, 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 does offer parking.
Does 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 have a pool?
No, 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 does not have a pool.
Does 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 have accessible units?
No, 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 N Kenmore Ave 408 has units with dishwashers.
