Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

600 West Division Street Apt #407, Chicago, IL 60610 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Studio apartment steps from Target, Apple store, CB2, Forever 21, and tons more walking distance from this location! Loaded inside as well with apartment homes boasting Expansive views of the city and Lake Michigan Well-designed living spaces Modern kitchens with integrated, cabinet-faced appliances Blackened steel backsplash Floor-to-ceiling glass windows Hardwood floors throughout Exposed concrete ceilings Nest Learning Thermostats™ Locally-sourced and recycled- content materials Non-toxic paints and finishes High-efficiency LED lighting Energy Star-rated appliances and water efficient fixtures. You do not want to miss the fall move-in prices and specials either! Schedule your private showing with me today. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582654 ]