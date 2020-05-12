All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 600 West Division Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
600 West Division Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

600 West Division Street

600 West Division Street · (310) 849-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

600 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Studio

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
600 West Division Street Apt #407, Chicago, IL 60610 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Studio apartment steps from Target, Apple store, CB2, Forever 21, and tons more walking distance from this location! Loaded inside as well with apartment homes boasting Expansive views of the city and Lake Michigan Well-designed living spaces Modern kitchens with integrated, cabinet-faced appliances Blackened steel backsplash Floor-to-ceiling glass windows Hardwood floors throughout Exposed concrete ceilings Nest Learning Thermostats™ Locally-sourced and recycled- content materials Non-toxic paints and finishes High-efficiency LED lighting Energy Star-rated appliances and water efficient fixtures. You do not want to miss the fall move-in prices and specials either! Schedule your private showing with me today. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582654 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 West Division Street have any available units?
600 West Division Street has a unit available for $1,893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 600 West Division Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 West Division Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 West Division Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 West Division Street is pet friendly.
Does 600 West Division Street offer parking?
No, 600 West Division Street does not offer parking.
Does 600 West Division Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 West Division Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 West Division Street have a pool?
No, 600 West Division Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 West Division Street have accessible units?
No, 600 West Division Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 West Division Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 West Division Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 West Division Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 West Division Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 600 West Division Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
1635 W Cortland
1635 West Cortland Street
Chicago, IL 60622
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
1720 N Halsted St
1720 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
530 W Diversey
530 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity