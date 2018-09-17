5965 West TOUHY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office. Has a built-in platform that fits a twin mattress. You will find a finished basement, washer/dryer, fenced-in yard. Pets okay. Tenant pays for all utilities including water, and is responsible for lawn mowing and snow removal. Walk 4 blocks to Wildwood I.B. School. 3.5 miles to Taft I.B. High School. Credit/Eviction/Criminal check required. Two-year lease is strongly preferred. Good credit is required.