5965 West TOUHY Avenue

Amenities
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office. Has a built-in platform that fits a twin mattress. You will find a finished basement, washer/dryer, fenced-in yard. Pets okay. Tenant pays for all utilities including water, and is responsible for lawn mowing and snow removal. Walk 4 blocks to Wildwood I.B. School. 3.5 miles to Taft I.B. High School. Credit/Eviction/Criminal check required. Two-year lease is strongly preferred. Good credit is required.