5965 West TOUHY Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:27 PM

5965 West TOUHY Avenue

5965 West Touhy Avenue · (312) 725-9179
Location

5965 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646
Forest Glen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office. Has a built-in platform that fits a twin mattress. You will find a finished basement, washer/dryer, fenced-in yard. Pets okay. Tenant pays for all utilities including water, and is responsible for lawn mowing and snow removal. Walk 4 blocks to Wildwood I.B. School. 3.5 miles to Taft I.B. High School. Credit/Eviction/Criminal check required. Two-year lease is strongly preferred. Good credit is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5965 West TOUHY Avenue have any available units?
5965 West TOUHY Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5965 West TOUHY Avenue have?
Some of 5965 West TOUHY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5965 West TOUHY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5965 West TOUHY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5965 West TOUHY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5965 West TOUHY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5965 West TOUHY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5965 West TOUHY Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5965 West TOUHY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5965 West TOUHY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5965 West TOUHY Avenue have a pool?
No, 5965 West TOUHY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5965 West TOUHY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5965 West TOUHY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5965 West TOUHY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5965 West TOUHY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
